Launched in 2000, Uswitch is the UK’s leading site for switching home services, with expertise respected by both consumers and suppliers. The brand helped open up competition in the energy market, giving smaller providers the chance to compete alongside the more established and better known providers.

Uswitch is a champion for change across energy, telecoms and financial services, highlighting any issues that may not always be in consumers’ best interests. Over our 20 year history, we've called for everything, from price cuts and free credit reports, to end of contract notifications for broadband and mobile customers.