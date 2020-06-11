About
BRANDS

Uswitch

view uswitch vacancies

£380m+

Annual consumer savings on energy

~4.6M

Monthly sessions

You, powered.

Helping customers get more of what matters to them on their mobile, broadband and energy.

Launched in 2000, Uswitch is the UK’s leading site for switching home services, with expertise respected by both consumers and suppliers. The brand helped open up competition in the energy market, giving smaller providers the chance to compete alongside the more established and better known providers.

Uswitch is a champion for change across energy, telecoms and financial services, highlighting any issues that may not always be in consumers’ best interests. Over our 20 year history, we've called for everything, from price cuts and free credit reports, to end of contract notifications for broadband and mobile customers.

Find out more about what Uswitch has to offer here.

Opportunities

Data & Analytics

Senior BI Analyst, Product - Uswitch.com

Permanent • London

Lead Data Engineer

Permanent • London

Data Analyst, Technical Specialist - Uswitch.com

Permanent • London

Engineering

Software Engineer

Permanent • London

Senior Software Engineer - Product

Permanent • London

Senior Software Engineer - Platform

Permanent • London

Senior Data Engineer

Permanent • London

Data Engineer

Permanent • London

Site Reliability Engineer

Permanent • London

Design

Senior Product Designer

Permanent • London

Marketing

Internal Communications - Senior Manager

Permanent • London

Outreach Manager - Uswitch.com

Permanent • London

Digital Marketing Manager - App

Permanent • London

Content Marketing & Digital PR Executive

Permanent • London

Product

Product Manager - Uswitch.com

Permanent • London

Product Owner - Uswitch.com

Permanent • London

Product Lead - Uswitch.com

Permanent • London

Commercial

Commercial Analyst - Uswitch

Permanent • London

Senior Partnerships Manager - Uswitch.com

Permanent • London

Business Services

Operations Executive - Uswitch.com

Permanent • London

Privacy Analyst

Permanent • London

Legal

RVU Legal Internship Programme

Temporary • London

